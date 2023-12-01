District Minister warns action against ‘guilty Officers’

December 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, warned of disciplinary action if the Officers are found guilty in the female foeticide racket.

Speaking to media persons at Kalamandira here yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said “The probe into the racket is on and if the involvement of any officers is unearthed, action will be taken without any mercy.”

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has considered the case in all seriousness, prompting a comprehensive probe and any guilty Officers won’t be spared with the Government also initiating action against them later, added Dr.Mahadevappa.

There exists a Committee in Health and Family Welfare Department to visit scanning centres often and inspect the facilities in place.

They also crackdown on sex determination tests, that would be intensified further now, informed Dr.Mahadevappa hinting at taking action in such cases under Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act and Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act.

Boards, Corporations

With regard to nomination of Chairmen for Boards and Corporations in the State, CM Siddharamaiah has discussed with the High Command and they will decide on further matters, said Dr.Mahadevappa.

Congress party is in favour of Caste Survey report and any opinion of our party leaders irrespective of for and against is their personal opinion.