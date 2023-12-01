Team India Head Coach but… a father first

December 1, 2023

Rahul Dravid with wife Dr. Vijeta seen this morning in city watching their son play Cricket Tournament

Mysore/Mysuru: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Under-19 Cooch Behar National Cricket Tournament, hosted by Mysuru Zone of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), got off to a start at SDNR (Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja) Wadiyar Stadium in Manasagangothri here this morning, with hosts Karnataka taking on Uttarakhand in the four-day match.

Uttarakhand, who won the toss and elected to bat first, were 117 for 4 in 38 overs when we went to the press. The visitors got off to a poor start losing three quick wickets (Abhyuday-9 runs, Poorvansh Dhruv-2 and Abhinav- 0), before captain Aarav Mahajan and Sansakar Raut resurrected the innings and took the team total beyond the 100 run mark.

Raut (43 runs) was the fourth wicket to fall, following which Mahajan (53 n.o) was joined by wicket-keeper batsman Rajyavardhan (1 n.o) and the two were at the crease when we went to the press.

For hosts Karnataka, Mysuru lad Ishaan picked up three wickets, while Samarth bagged the other wicket.

Samit Dravid, the son of former Cricketer and currently BCCI National Head Coach Rahul Dravid is playing in this match. Rahul Dravid, fresh from the just concluded World Cup in which hosts India lost to Australia in the finals and his wife Dr. Vijeta, were seen in a relaxed mood watching their son play in the Under-19 Tournament in Mysuru.

Rahul Dravid refused to give interviews saying he was there like any other parent of a cricketer to watch their child play.

Samit Dravid is an all-rounder, who had figures of 11/0 in the 5 overs that he had bowled when we went to the press.

Karnataka will play Uttar Pradesh in their next match at the same venue (SDNR Wadiyar Stadium) to be held from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, according to KSCA, Mysuru Zone Convenor R.K. Hari Krishna Kumar, who said that all preparations for the match were made much in advance.