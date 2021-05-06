Circles without Traffic…

May 6, 2021

Coronavirus has shown us a world without traffic. With Mysuru observing the two-week State-wide COVID Curfew since April 27, the ever-busy Statue Circles across the city wore a deserted look yesterday. Picture above shows an aerial view of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Statue Circle in Ramakrishnanagar built on the lines of K.R. Circle.

A panoramic view of K.R. Circle without free-flowing traffic last evening captured by Star of Mysore photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav.

Both the Circles have life-size statues of the Mystic Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and the Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar respectively.