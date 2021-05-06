Prompt service by BSNL staff

May 6, 2021

Sir,

On Monday, 3rd May, I had to address an argument on an important public issue before the High Court for admission through video-conferencing. Shockingly, on Sunday night my BSNL Broadband connection got stuck. Being anxious, I messaged at 10 pm to Ramkumar, Head of Accounts Department, BSNL and this time the shock was greater as I received the reply message: “I referred your case; don’t know if they will come now, may be morning.”

Can you imagine a public servant is responding to your grievances on a Sunday at 11 pm?

I personally don’t know this officer and his response to an unknown customer is amazing and highly commendable. If all the public servants function like this officer, how beautiful the governance will be!

Yes, as he assured, a technician from BSNL, named Vishal, promptly attended to the work. I wholeheartedly appreciate the services of BSNL and specially thank Ramkumar of BSNL, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru.

– Venugopal, Advocate, Mysuru, 3.5.2021

