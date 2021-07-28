Citizens go ‘dizzy’ as server crashes at K.R. Hospital

July 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: People who came to K.R. Hospital for the blood test on empty stomach became weak as K-Swan server developed technical problems at Department of Microbiology yesterday.

While some returned home, others waited till the server was restored at around 12.30 pm. Hundreds of people visit the Department of Microbiology in empty stomach for blood test.

As usual when they came to the Hospital yesterday the server was down. So, they had to wait till 12.30 pm to give the blood samples. By that time, many became weak and took ill. The people were also kept in dark without explaining them the reasons for delay in the collection of blood samples. At least, the server was set right in the afternoon.

When contacted, Dr. N. Nanjundaswamy, Medical Superintendent, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), said the problem was not that of the hospital but at State-level as the central server had developed technical glitches. Now, all the clinical examinations were conducted online. The server goes down on every Monday and Friday due to rush of people. This has been brought to the notice of the service provider, he added.