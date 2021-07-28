Mysuru remembers Kargil War heroes

July 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas with a host of programmes by many organizations in the city on July 26.

Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement (MEM) took out a bike rally on prominent roads of the city. The rally, which commenced from Prashanth Park in K.C. Layout, passed through the main thoroughfares of the city before reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Before the start of the rally, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of martyred soldiers.

Speaking after taking part in the rally, K.R. MLA S.A.Ramdas said that he was the son of an ex-army man and as such he can understand the problems and emotions of soldiers. He regretted that he could not fulfil his wish of becoming a military officer.

Recalling the Kargil War that took place in 1999, Ramdas said that the war proved India’s military might. Maintaining that he has the wish of converting Prashanth Park into Kargil Park, he said that he will get a project report prepared in this regard.

He further said that he would visit all Schools during next year’s Kargil Vijay Diwas and educate the students on the importance of the resounding victory that the country achieved in the war.

Sepoy Ramesh, who was injured in the war, martyred soldier Prashanth’s parents, Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra, Corporator Chayadevi, Assistant Commissioner Rajesh, MEM President Prince Anthony, Patron Mahesh, office-bearer C.M. Suresh and others were present.

Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association

Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association too celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas at a progra-mme organised in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite Law Courts Complex in city.

Raising slogans that hailed the valiant efforts of our soldiers, the Association members, who held the National Flag, marched to RTO Circle. They also distributed sweets among the members of the public and lit candles in memory of martyred soldiers.

Kargil War participants Naik Ravi, Naik Baburao Gowli, Ex-Servicemen Sepoy N. Devaiah and Havildar T.H. Chandrashekar were felicitated on the occasion.

Association President P.K. Biddappa, Secretary Puttaswamy and others were present.

Cycle rally

13 KAR NCC Batallion had organised a cycle rally to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. Senior Under Officer (SUO) C.U. Jeevan Gowda and cadet Devi Shree of Vidyavardhaka College remembered the real heroes and motivated everyone to take the righteous path and guard our nation. The rally was conducted under the guidance of 13 KAR Batallion CO, Colonel Rajesh Kumar and was led by Colonel Ashutish Devarani. Caretaker Officer (CTO) M. Mamatha Prasad of Delhi Public School, permanent instructor (Army) Officer of cadets along with 50 cadets from various Schools and Colleges participated in this rally that began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple.

Rallies in Mandya and Mysuru

Cadets and staff of 14 Karnataka Bn NCC too celebrated 22nd anniversary of ‘Operation Vijay’ by organising rallies at both Mandya and Mysuru, paying homage to the valour to the personnel of Indian Armed Forces who fought against all odds to recapture the heights of Kargil from the Pakistani infiltrators in 1999. Commanding Officer Col. Manish Prasad, who had actively taken part during the ‘OP Vijay’ in Kargil, Drass, Batalik and Kaksar area shared his first-hand experiences with the cadets.

Cadets also participated in sketching, quiz and article writing competition.