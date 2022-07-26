Bike rally marks Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan, a bike rally was taken out in city to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas this morning.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda and MLA L. Nagendra flagged off the bike rally organised jointly by the State and Mysuru District Unit of Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association and Rotary Heritage Club Mysore from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Hotel Circle) after offering floral tributes to the bust of Field Marshal Cariappa.

Over 350 people, including Ex-servicemen, NCC cadets and Rotarians, took out the rally to create awareness among youths about patriotism and unite the Ex-servicemen.

Bikers, adorning their vehicles with Indian flag, passed through JLB Road, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (Railway Station Circle), Irwin Road, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Prabha Theatre Road, Gandhi Square, Clock Tower, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Gun House Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Fire Brigade and reached Rotary West Auditorium in Saraswathipuram.

One minute silence was observed to pay homage for all the Martyrs. Children, dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Obavva, Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai, Kittur Rani Chennamma etc., attracted the crowd at the stage programme at Rotary West Hall.

Speaking after inaugurating the stage programme, MLC Manjegowda remembered those days when the Kargil War began. “It was May 3, 1999 when the Kargil War started. Soldiers were guarding the India border where the temperature was zero degrees. Five Soldiers who were captured at the Pakistan-occupied Indian border were killed after brutal treatment. Nearly 520 members, including 490 officers, Soldiers, Jawans and the general public, lost their lives in the three-month conflict,” he recalled.

Saluting the martyred Soldiers, Manjegowda, himself an Ex-serviceman, recalled his journey and said, “I have served in the Army, Police Department and Srirampura Gram Panchayat as GP President before becoming a Member of Legislative Council (MLC). I am fighting for the rights of Ex-servicemen as an MLC now and will continue to help in seeking basic facilities and needs for them.”

“We all can sleep peacefully at our homes only because our Indian Army is guarding the frontiers sacrificing their lives and their happiness. We must remember their immense contribution to the country and always respect all of them even after they retire from their services,” the MLC opined.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev too spoke on the occasion. Rotary International (RI) District 3181 District Governor (2023-24) Rtn. H.R. Keshav, Assistant Governor Rtn. K. Manjunath, Association District General Secretary H.S. Nanjundaswamy, Rotary Zone-8 Zonal Lieutenant Rtn. Rajashekar Kadamba, Rotary Heritage Club Mysore President Rtn. Suresh, President-Elect Rtn. Jagadish and Secretary Rtn. M.P. Prabhakar were present at the programme.

A symbol of extraordinary valour: President Murmu

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the extraordinary valour, might and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to him and his family members. Jai Hind!,” President Droupadi Murmu wrote on Twitter.

Symbol of pride: PM Modi

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of ‘Maa Bharati’. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.