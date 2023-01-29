Citizens meet in many city parks for Satyagraha: Speak against destruction of Chamundi Hill, parks

January 29, 2023

Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishat’s (MGP) Satyagraha call against ‘bad governance’ and systematic destruction of Mysuru’s greenery and unplanned and unsustainable development was held this morning where groups assembled at different parks across the city and expressed their concern.

The main focus of the Satyagraha was to register protest against the development of Chamundi Hill under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme that is worth over Rs. 49 crore and the destruction of parks in Mysuru.

The event — held in front of the Court, Cheluvamba Park, Nivedita Nagar Park, Netaji Nagar Park on T. Narasipur Road and Ramakrishnanagar Park — saw the participation of many senior citizens and youths who distributed pamphlets to the groups who came to the parks to create awareness on the need to save the environment and sustainable development.

They discussed forming pressure groups to influence the elected representatives and high-ranking officers on the need to save Mysuru for Mysureans.

Former CFTRI Director Dr. V. Prakash told the gathering at Cheluvamba Park that all the residents of Mysuru must say this to themselves in the morning:

“Mysuru matters to us and we shall matter to Mysuru.” In the evening before they go to bed, they must say to themselves, “If Mysuru mattered to me, what did I do for Mysuru today,” he added.

He urged the youths to involve themselves in constructive activities and save Mysuru for future generations. Founding Working President of MGP Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy led a group at Cheluvamba Park where he regretted that almost all the parks in Mysuru have become a place for construction in complete violation of Karnataka Parks, Play Field and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

“Unfortunately, the elected representatives and officers are not aware of the laws and the rulings given by the Courts. They are teaming up with the officers of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to systematically destroy parks in the name of providing amenities for the public and senior citizens,” he added.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Bhamy said that the Satyagraha at Cheluvamba Park was a fruitful exercise where for one-and-a-half-hours participants — Kosu Narasimhamurthy, Maj. Gen. (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Venkatesh Rao, Dr. Jayaram, Seethe Rao, Usha and Nanjapur Yaduraj, Dr. V. Prakash, Ravichandra Bekal, Neelamabika, etc. participated and discussed issues that matter for Mysuru.

“It was a great introspection as well as sharing of information on how a few dedicated activists can make a difference. Examples of corruption in MUDA, MCC and RTO, were given and several participants talked about how we the people are as responsible as those who take bribes. It was certainly a good beginning though it is not an unqualified success. Hundreds had promised, but about 30 came to the Cheluvamba Park. One encouraging development is that the activists met in different parts of the city to hold Satyagraha,” he said.