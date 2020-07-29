City all set for CET exam beginning tomorrow

July 29, 2020

Over 10,000 students from District to appear

Mysore/Mysuru: The CET (Common Entrance Test) for admission to professional courses (barring medical and dental courses) in Karnataka such as B.E / B.Tech, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Pharmacy, will be held on July 30 and 31 at 26 centres across the district, including 20 in city.

Announcing this in his Facebook live page, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that a total of 10,368 students will be appearing for the exams.

Pointing out that due to COVID-19, one centre has been set up at all taluk headquarters of the District for the first time, he said that the exam will be held with all precautionary and safety measures in place.

Stating that all the centres have been totally sanitised and all the students are required to compulsorily wear face masks, maintain physical distancing and use hand sanitisers, he said that the students will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the exam hall.

Noting that the students are required to arrive at their respective exam centre two hours before the start of the exam, the DC said that Biology and Mathematics exam will be held tomorrow (July 30) and Chemistry and Physics on July 31.

Highlighting the measures taken for the smooth and safe conduct of the exam, Abhiram Sankar said that three students in the District who have tested COVID positive ahead of the exam will be allowed to write the exam at KSOU’s Academic Bhavan at Mandakalli, which is a COVID Care Centre, in the presence of an invigilator, two doctors and other medical staff. Also these students will be taken in an ambulance from their place of stay to the centre, he said.

Announcing that 10 routes have been identified for delivery of question papers to the exam centres, he said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC has been clamped in 200 metre radius of all the exam centres and all stationary shops in the vicinity have been asked to shut down on both the days. The exam will be held in two sessions (10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm) on both the days, he added.