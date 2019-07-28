City Athletes win medals at Junior Muaythai Nationals
City Athletes win medals at Junior Muaythai Nationals

Two Junior Muaythai Kickboxers of SMITE School of Martial Arts, affiliatedto Mysore District Muaythai Trust, won one silver and one bronze medal for the State at the recently concluded Junior Muaythai National Championships organised by MTI in Bengaluru.

While 13-year-old Mohammed Umar won a silver medal, 16-year-old Allauddin Khan won a bronze medal in their respective categories. They were a part of participating Karnataka contingent. They are trained by Head coach and founder of SMITE Syed Tanveer Ahmed.

