Mysore Food Craft Institute together with Department of Tourism is offering free skill development training in Hotel Management for eligible unemployed men and women. Candidates who have passed 5th standard will be groomed in house-keeping, 8th standard – food production, bakery and confectionery, 10th standard – food and beverage service and 12th standard – front office. Certificates will be given to candidates who successfully complete the training along with placement assistance. For details, contact Mob: 63620-18821 or Ph: 0821-2445388 or 2974388, according to a press release.
Free Training in Hotel Management
Mysore Food Craft Institute together with Department of Tourism is offering free skill development training in Hotel Management for eligible unemployed men and women. Candidates who have passed 5th standard will be groomed in house-keeping, 8th standard – food production, bakery and confectionery, 10th standard – food and beverage service and 12th standard – front office. Certificates will be given to candidates who successfully complete the training along with placement assistance. For details, contact Mob: 63620-18821 or Ph: 0821-2445388 or 2974388, according to a press release.
Leave a Reply