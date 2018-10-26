City Cadets excel at All India Nau Sainik Camp

A total of seven cadets from 3 Karnataka Naval NCC Unit located in Mysuru represented the Karnataka and Goa Directorate in the recently concluded All India Nau Sainik Camp (AINSC 2018) at Karwar.

In all, 590 cadets from all the States of India participated in the camp which comprised the following events: Boat Pulling, Boat Rigging, Seamanship Practical, Semaphore (Communication), Firing, Ship Modelling, Health & Hygiene, Line Area and Service Subject.

Karnataka and Goa Directorate emerged as the Best Directorate and won the coveted Best Directorate Trophy. The proud moment for the Naval Unit at Mysuru was the outstanding performance of its seven cadets — each of the cadet has won a medal.

They have won a total of 12 Gold and two Silver medals. The cadets had undergone a 30-day training at Bengaluru and Karwar and also one month training in Mysuru.