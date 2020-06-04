City celebrates Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s Jayanti

June 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration, in association with the Kannada and Culture Department, had organised Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s 136th Jayanti celebrations at K.R. Circle this morning.

Co-operation and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar offered floral tributes to the statue of Nalwadi at the Circle in the presence of MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra and G.T. Devegowda, Mayor Tasneem, Dy. Mayor C. Sridhar, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others.

The Minister later took part in the Jayanti celebrations organised by Ursu Mandali Sangha at the Sangha premises on Tyagaraja Road.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Wadiyar had sold ornaments to build KRS Dam and today he is the reason for employment of lakhs of people be it farming, bank or University. People of all category have got employment.

Urs Mandali Sangha and Palace Board

On the occasion, Urs Mandali Sangha submitted a memorandum to the District Minister to form Urs Welfare Board. Urs Community members should get posts in Boards and Corporations.

Responding to this, the Minister assured that all their demands would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Corporator B.V. Manjunath Sangha President S. Lingaraje Urs, Vice-President N.B. Sharathraje Urs, Malleraje Urs and others were present.

Mysore Palace Board too celebrated Nalwadi’s Jayanti by offering floral tributes to a portrait of Wadiyar at the Palace premises. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya and others were present.