Thermal screening intensified in Ramakrishnanagar ‘G’ Block

June 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following two women from Ramakrishnanagar testing positive for COVID-19 yesterday, authorities have declared Ramakrishnanagar ‘G’ Block as a Containment Zone with single entry-exit point. They have intensified thermal screening of residents in the area.

The main road and three cross roads have been sealed. The women – one of them pregnant and the other the woman’s mother — had arrived from Mumbai along with the pregnant lady’s husband and were under home quarantine. They tested positive yesterday and swabs were taken in Bengaluru and they came to Mysuru before the test results were out. The woman’s husband is under COVID care in Bengaluru.

Today, the authorities sealed 200 metres surroundings from 7th Cross, which include 6th and 8th Cross at Ramakrishnanagar ‘G’ Block. Even Dakshineshwara Main Road has been sealed. Health officials went door-to-door and thermal screened all the residents in the sealed areas and they have been asked to report if there are any health fluctuations. Handbills containing do’s and don’ts were distributed.

Essential commodities and medicines would be brought to their doorsteps. All vehicles carrying essentials to the Containment Zone would be sprayed with disinfectants and the MCC is undertaking disinfectant spraying thrice a day. Otherwise there is no entry and exit for others to and fro.

MCC Deputy Commissioner Shivananda has been appointed as the Incident Commander of the Containment Zone while other officials are MCC Assistant Engineer Ananth, Assistant Revenue Officer Madhu, Development Officer Sathyamurthy, Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj and Senior Health Inspector of Department of Health and Family Welfare Shankaralingegowda.