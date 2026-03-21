City celebrates Ramzan

March 21, 2026

Sir Khazi prays for world peace; advises youths not to fall prey to drugs

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of Muslim brethren from various parts of the city, offered mass prayers at Tilaknagar Eidgah Maidan here on account of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, this morning. Prayers were also offered at Eidgah Maidans in Rajivnagar, Ghousia Nagar and various other mosques across the city.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff, who led the prayers at Eidgah Maidan in Tilaknagar said, “Celebrating Eid is not a mere formality, but is a message to the entire world to spread humanity, integrity and brotherhood.”

Addressing the youths, Sir Khazi advised them not to spoil their life by falling prey to drugs, alcohol and other vices and instead groom themselves to become good human beings and lead a responsible life. Sir Khazi also prayed for peace and prosperity of the nation and the world.

Apart from Tilaknagar, mass prayers were also held at Eidgah Maidans in Rajivnagar 3rd stage, Ghousia Nagar, Nimra Maidan and various Mosques across the city.

KPCC Working President and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait attended the prayers at Masjid-e-Cutchi Memon on Ashoka Road.

City Police had made elaborate security arrangements at Eidgah Maidans across the city and near the Mosques to ensure peaceful Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, former Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Dean Dr. Shakeeb-ur-Rahman, former Corporator and Muslim Co-operative Bank Limited President K.C. Shoukath Pasha, former Acting Mayor Anwar Aftab Baigh, Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee former Chairman Ariff A. Mehkri, Wakf Officer Mushtaq Ahmed, former Corporator Suhail Baig, Moulana Mufthi Syed Tajuddin, Moulana Abdus Salam, Congress leaders Shoukath Ali Khan, Abrar Mohammed, Mohammed Tanzeel Faizan, journalist Afsar Pasha and community leaders Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Mumtaz Ahmed, Machi Taj and others were present.