Kukkarahalli Lake land commercial project: UoM to demarcate, fence lake buffer zone

March 21, 2026

Registrar writes to Survey Department seeking land identification and marking

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) will demarcate and fence the buffer zone around Kukkarahalli Lake to protect the lake premises from encroachments and fencing by private parties.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, UoM Registrar M.K. Savitha said, a formal letter has been sent to the City Survey Department and the Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) authorities seeking identification and marking of the buffer zone.

The move follows the recent fencing of a 2.20-acre parcel of land on the banks of Kukkarahalli Lake within the Manasagangothri campus, opposite the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja (SDNR) Wadiyar Stadium on Open Air Theatre Road.

A Bengaluru-based builder has claimed ownership of the land, stating that it was purchased about 14 years ago. However, the land falls within the lake’s buffer zone, raising concerns as it is Government land that has reportedly been converted for private use.

Questions are being raised about the role of officials from the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in approving the conversion on Feb. 3, 2021.

According to records, Sites 1/4A, 1/4B, 1/4C, 1/4D, 1/5A, 1/5B, 1/5C and 1/5D were formed near Bhudevi Farm in an area originally earmarked as a public park and later converted into a commercial zone.

Savitha had earlier clarified that while converting the land for commercial use, official records failed to reflect the presence of Kukkarahalli Lake on the eastern side of the property.

Land demarcation

The Registrar added that the University has also sought demarcation of its other lands around the lake, including the Horticulture Department area, to ensure legal protection. Once the buffer zone is marked, fencing will be installed around the lake to safeguard the area.

UoM Registrar Savitha further said that when the issue came to light last week, a complaint was submitted to the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, regarding a private party erecting a board on 2.20 acres of land.

“The MDA Commissioner has acknowledged receipt of the letter and assured that records will be verified after Monday, following which a clear explanation will be issued,” she said.

Savitha emphasised that the University intends to protect not only Kukkarahalli Lake but also its adjoining properties.

Questions over other encroachments

Meanwhile, some observers have questioned the University’s approach. They argue that, since Kukkarahalli Lake and the surrounding land already belong to the University, identifying a buffer zone may not be necessary.

Well-wishers have also cautioned that if the administration does not take firm and systematic steps to protect its assets, it could inadvertently encourage land grabbers.

They point out that unauthorised petty shops and sheds have already begun appearing within the Manasagangothri campus and warn that unless immediate action is taken, such encroachments could grow into a larger problem in the future.