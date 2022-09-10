City centre illumination: Police mulling banning vehicles during Dasara

September 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a series of traffic jams and roads clogged with vehicles in the Central Business District (CBD) during Dasara illumination, the City Police are thinking of a plan to restrict the movement of vehicles in the city’s heart where illumination is bigger, brighter and splendid.

“To move around the Palace during illumination, a vehicle takes about two to three hours as there will be unusual rush and bumper-to-bumper traffic on all days of illumination. Police Department is thinking of banning vehicle movement in the CBD, especially around the Palace. People can walk and enjoy the illumination instead of bringing all their vehicles on the roads, clogging the streets,” Police sources told Star of Mysore.

This step is likely to be implemented from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5 from 6 pm to 10.30 pm. “Officials concerned are discussing options and are thinking of arranging free KSRTC buses for senior citizens and children who cannot be expected to walk long distances to see lights. While the young crowd can easily walk, the elderly, children and physically challenged can make use of free buses that will be allowed in the CBD,” the sources added.

“Arrangements will be made for parking vehicles before the people walk into the CBD. All the proposals and options will be discussed with District Minister S.T. Somashekar before they are implemented,” the sources stated.