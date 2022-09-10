State’s longest Railway tunnel: From Kanakapura to Salem approved

September 10, 2022

Tunnel through Bandipur, Nagarahole Tiger Reserves will not be permitted: Somanna

Bengaluru: Karnataka has approved the construction of the State’s longest Railway tunnel that will be a part of the Kanakapura-Salem Railway route. The survey of the line has already begun, said Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V. Somanna.

The line will link Kanakapura, Malavalli, Kollegal, Yelandur, Erode and Salem and the decision on constructing a 9-km tunnel was taken to safeguard the forests and biodiversity, the Minister told reporters in Bengaluru yesterday.

The tunnel will pass under the forests and it will not disturb the wildlife and flora. Modern technology will be used in the construction of the tunnel like the ones that have been drilled for Bengaluru Metro.

“This is a conscious decision taken to protect the wildlife and ecology. After the route is commissioned, the travellers between Kanakapura and Salem will travel 62 kilometres less on the route,” Somanna said.

The Minister clarified that Karnataka will not permit the construction of a 22-km tunnel either below the Bandipur Tiger Reserve or the Nagarahole National Park for Kerala to construct Railway lines linking Thalassery and Mysuru or Chamarajanagar.

“Citing an adverse report from Forest Department, the Karnataka Government has already stalled the ambitious proposal of the Kerala Government to develop the Thalassery- Wayanad-Mysuru rail line. Digging a 22-km-long tunnel under the core area of the Tiger Reserves is not advisable,” Somanna added.

When reporters asked about the pressure tactics by the Kerala Government and the willingness of the Centre to accord permission to the controversial Railway line, Somanna said, “There is no question of approving this ecologically damaging project. We will not bow to any pressure.”

“We have pointed out that the Rs. 5,000 crore project involving the construction of a lengthy tunnel across the Kabini River to save wildlife tracts of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagarahole National Park was not feasible. Even if the rail line is constructed through underground tunnels, it can affect the water recharge underneath the earth, thereby causing severe ecological imbalance to the habitat system,” Somanna explained.