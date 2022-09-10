DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham inaugurates Tibet Museum in Bylakuppe
DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham inaugurates Tibet Museum in Bylakuppe

September 10, 2022

Bylakuppe: Mysuru DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham officially inaugurated the Tibet Museum here.

This Museum is a public-private partnership initiative between Tibet Museum Dharamsala run by the Central Tibetan Administration and Khavachen Foundation Bylakuppe of Tashi Wangdu.

The Museum will have two main parts: Photo exhibitions linking Tibet’s past, present and future and Tibetan artefacts.

Photo exhibitions showcase the Tibet before Chinese occupation, Tibet under Chinese occupation, Tibetans in exile, Tibet today, its future vision, Tibet’s timeline and destructions under Chinese rule, amongst others.

Tibetan artefacts include religious items like mandala, incense burners, prayer wheels, butter lamp trumpets, bell, dorje (vajra), cymbals, blessing pots, conch shells, religious texts, and so on. It will also include household items like tea churner, kettles, wine vessels, Tibetan hotpots, cups, tinder pouch with flint, amulets, and so on. Other items like sling shots for herding yaks, shoes, Tibetan dice game, so on.

Museum also displays Independent Tibet’s passport, postage stamps, currencies, so on and traditional dresses of three provinces of Tibet. The Museum will also have a section on Tibetan medicine.

Chemi Dorjee, TDL Representative, Lobsang Yeshi, Lugsam Representative, Jigme Tsultrim, Chief Representative, Bengaluru, Choephel Thupten, Member of Tibetan Parliament and camp leaders and NGOs were present on the occasion.

