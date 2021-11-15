City College Vice-Principal dies in accident at Bengaluru
November 15, 2021

Mysuru: Prof. G.R. Sumithra (55), In-charge Vice-Principal and HoD of Electronics at MMK & SDM College for Women in city and a resident of Gokulam, was killed in a freak accident at Bengaluru in the wee hours of today.

It is learnt, Prof. Sumithra, along with her sister, was travelling in a car to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to see off her relative, who too was travelling with them when one of the car tyres burst.

While Prof. Sumithra and her sister were sitting on the rear seat of the car, the relative, who was to fly abroad, was seated next to the driver.

Following the tyre burst, the car went out of control and hit the road divider. Due to the impact, the air bags in the front side opened immediately safeguarding the driver and Prof. Sumithra’s relative.

Unfortunately, Prof. Sumithra, who was seated behind suffered serious injuries and her sister, suffered a fracture on her hand. Though Prof. Sumithra was being rushed to a hospital, she is said to have breathed her last on the way.

Prof. Sumithra is survived by her husband Arish Babu, a Geologist and a daughter. Sumithra was working in MMK&SDM College for more than 30 years.

The mortal remains will be brought to Mysuru after completion of all formalities by today evening and the last rites will be held after the arrival of her daughter, who is abroad.

