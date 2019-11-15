City Court sentences man to death in double murder case
November 15, 2019

Mysuru: City’s Fourth Additional District and Sessions Court has awarded death sentence to a man in a double murder case.

The convict is Isak Pasha alias Ishad Pasha, a native of Uttar Pradesh and residing in Beedi Colony in city.

A carpenter by profession, Isak, though married already, had also married Siddique Bhanu and was residing with her but was not going to work. He used to lead life from the earnings of his wife Bhanu besides coming home drunk and picking up quarrel frequently.

On May 7, 2009 midnight, a fight broke out between Isak and Bhanu and Isak stabbed Bhanu with a chisel on her neck and killed her besides stabbing  Suraya Bhanu, daughter of Siddique Bhanu’s sister on her neck with the same chisel and fled from the spot.

While Siddique Bhanu died on the spot, Suraya was admitted to K.R. Hospital in city where she succumbed to injuries on May 27, 2009. Suraya had given her dying declaration to the Police at the hospital.

Though a case was registered at Udayagiri Police Station, the accused had gone absconding and on Feb. 21, 2017, eight years after the crime was committed, the then Udayagiri Inspector Santosh, arrested Isak Pasha in Bengaluru, conducted investigation and had submitted a charge-sheet to the Court.

Judge Hosamani Pundalika, who heard the arguments from both sides, considered the case to be the rarest among the rare, found the accused guilty of the crime and awarded the death sentence. Public Prosecutor L. Nagaraju argued for the government.

