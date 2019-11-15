Wife killer sentenced to life

November 15, 2019

Mysuru: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by City’s Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court after he was proved guilty of setting his wife ablaze and killing her.

The convict is Prakash alias Boregowda, a resident of Kethupura village, Bannur Hobli in T. Narasipur taluk.

Prakash had married Mamatha, daughter of Ramakrishna of K. Shettahalli in Srirangapatna taluk on Sept. 12, 2009 during which Prakash was given Rs. 20,000 cash as dowry. Mamata had given birth to a girl child.

But Prakash, who was addicted to liquor used to harass Mamatha physically and mentally besides asking Mamata to go to her parents’ house and bring more dowry. On June 19, 2016, Prakash demanded Mamata to give him money which she had earned, but Mamata refused to part with her salary as he would waste it on liquor. Irked over Mamata refusing to give him money, Prakash assaulted her, poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

Neighbours, who heard Mamata screaming, rushed to the house, rescued her and admitted her to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where she succumbed to burns on June 22, 2016.

Police, who had registered a case in this regard, arrested Prakash and the then Dy.SP of Nanjangud Sub-Division Divya Sara Thomas, conducted investigation and had submitted a charge-sheet to the Court.

Judge G.G. Kuruhatti, who heard the arguments from both sides, found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Public Prosecutor Nagappa C. Naakaman, argued on behalf of the Government.

