Two killed as bus rams into bike

November 15, 2019

Mysuru: A bike rider and the pillion rider were killed while another suffered injuries, when a KSRTC bus rammed into their bike near Yadahalli, Bilikere hobli on Hunsur Road on Wednesday.

The deceased are Chethan (22) and Ravikumar (23), both residents of Halebeedu village in Bilikere hobli. Ravi, the injured, is being treated at a private hospital.

The trio were proceeding on the bike when the KSRTC bus which came from the opposite direction rammed into the bike killing the two youths on the spot.

Yelwal Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to a hospital besides registering a case.