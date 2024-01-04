City event anchor arrested for husband’s murder in Bidar

January 4, 2024

Crime occurred over extra-marital affair; Paramour, three ‘supari’ killers also held, says Bidar SP

Mysuru/Bidar: The Bidar Police have cracked the murder of a young and progressive farmer from Mysuru and have arrested his wife, her paramour and three ‘supari’ killers.

The incident occurred in the outskirts of Aliamber village on the night of Nov. 11 where Amit Laxman Rao (35) was killed by unidentified assailants. Amit is a resident of J.P. Nagar in Mysuru and the family hailed from Bidar. He had married Chaitra, an event anchor from Mysuru, 10 years ago. While the family lived in Mysuru, Amit chose farming after the COVID-19 pandemic and he resided in the 35-acre land owned by his father in Vilasapur, Bidar. Amit had deep interest in farming and was known for his modern farming methods.

Bidar SP S.L. Channabasavanna told reporters that Amit was killed due to an extramarital affair of his wife with the prime accused. Amit was assaulted with iron weapons by unidentified assailants while on his bike and based on a complaint by Amit’s wife Chaitra, a case was registered in the Janavada Police Station.

Investigations revealed that Amit did agriculture along with his friend Ravi Patil from Honekere village who often advised him on farming. During this period, an illicit relationship had developed between Ravi and Chaitra.

Upset by his wife’s behaviour, Amit had confronted her. An enraged Chaitra contacted Ravi and hatched a plan to eliminate Amit. Ravi, Venkat Girimaje and Venkat’s son Akash allegedly executed the murder. They also attempted to eliminate the evidence of the crime, the SP said.

However, before this, Ravi had offered Rs. 2 lakh on Nov. 4 to Sikandar Shah to kill Amit. On Nov. 5, an attempt to run Amit over with a Scorpio vehicle was unsuccessful. Amit had confided in a neighbour that someone was trying to kill him. Based on this information, the Police successfully pieced together the chain of events, the SP added.

Examining CCTV cameras at the crime scene and information obtained from a cigarette vendor led to the identification of the Scorpio vehicle’s registration number, linking it to Sikandar Shah. Upon interrogation, Shah named Venkat and Akash, along with Ravi Patil and Chaitra. The suspects confessed to their crime during interrogation, the SP said.