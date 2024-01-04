‘Naatyaranga’ Theatre Fest to feature plays of Ninasam Tirugata
'Naatyaranga' Theatre Fest to feature plays of Ninasam Tirugata

January 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Natyaalekha Rangasamuha, Mysuru and Rangavalli, Mysuru, have jointly organised ‘Naatyaranga’ Theatre Festival of Ninasam Tirugata (wandering theatre troupe) plays at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira in city on Jan. 5 and 6 at 7 pm.

On Jan. 5 at 6.30 pm, the Theatre Festival will be inaugurated by Rangayana senior artiste Krishnakumar Narnakaje. Retired VC of Akkamahadevi University (Kalaburagi) Dr. Sabiha Bhoomi Gowda, Kannada and Culture Department (Mysuru) Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Kannada & Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan will be the chief guests. Krishnakumar Narnakaje and Fayaz will be felicitated on the occasion. Before the stage programme, R.C. Dhananjaya will present Geetha Gayana.

On Jan. 5 at 7 pm, the play ‘Huliya Neralu,’ written by Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekara Kambara, will be staged. The play is directed by K.G. Krishnamurthy.

On Jan. 6 at 7 pm, the play ‘Aa Laya Ee Laya,’ which has been translated into Kannada by Nataraja Honnavalli, will be staged. The play is directed by H.K. Shwetarani. For advance ticket booking, contact Mob: 63618-48788 or 94821-38073.

