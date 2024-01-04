Yuvaraja’s College clerk attempts suicide alleging harassment

January 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A clerk serving in Yuvaraja’s College, a constituent college of University of Mysore (UoM), attempted to commit suicide by consuming excessive sleeping pills yesterday. Before taking the drastic step, the clerk accused the College Principal of harassment.

The clerk, 38-year-old J. Shivakumar, a resident of T.K. Layout, is a cash clerk at the College and he consumed sleeping pills at the College premises and was later rushed to a hospital. In a note written before attempting on his life, Shivakumar alleged that College Principal Dr. H.C. Devarajegowda used to harass him.

In the note, he mentioned the Principal’s request for transaction records from the term of the previous lady Principal and withholding of these records for review by an auditor. The situation escalated as the Principal retained possession of the records and issued a notice seeking explanations for the transactions in question.

Soon after the incident came to light, members of Mysore University Administrative Staff Association met University Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath at Crawford Hall and a request was submitted to him seeking action against the Principal. They alleged that Dr. Devarajegowda had a habit of addressing the employees disrespectfully and clerk Shivakumar was being harassed for several months.

Reacting to the demand and allegations, the VC said that so far there have been no complaints against the Principal and he would examine the facts of the case before taking action.

Mysore University Administrative Staff Association Secretary D. Shivanna, office-bearers K. Manjula, Chikkajyothi, K.T. Manu, M.S. Harishbabu, M. Yadav, M.R. Vivek and others were present.

‘Let there be an investigation’

There is an ongoing audit at the College. The audit process, focusing on the challans and receipts from the previous year, necessitated the submission of records by Shivakumar, who held the position of cashier. However, Shivakumar took leave without submitting any documents. In light of this, two memos were issued to him and the incident occurred the day after these memos were issued. The claim made by Shivakumar, stating that I obtained the documents from him, is inaccurate. If he had indeed provided me with the documents, there would be a record of my signature acknowledging their receipt. These allegations are baseless and inaccurate. I seek a probe to uncover the truth. —Dr. H.C. Devarajegowda Principal, Yuvaraja’s College