PM Modi to hold video conference with tribal communities on Jan. 15

January 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of PM-NYAY(Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with tribal community representatives from 18 States including Karnataka and 1 Union Territory on Jan. 15, according to city’s Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI) Director Dr. L. Srinivas.

Speaking to presspersons, Dr. Srinivas said that as per 2011 census, there are more than 700 tribal communities in the country with a population of 10.45 crore, out of which 75 tribal communities have been identified as genuine and vulnerable.

Pointing out that 7 lakh families in 200 districts of the country are living in 22,000 tribal hamlets, he said that even after 75 years of independence, these families have remained academically, economically and socially backward. In this backdrop, the PM is holding a video conference with tribal leaders.

Stating that the scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 24,104 crore, he said that the Union Government will fund Rs. 15,104 crore, while the remaining Rs. 9,000 crore will have to be borne by the State Governments.

KSTRI Deputy Director Prabha Urs was present.