City gears up for Gowri-Ganesha festival

September 1, 2019

Mysuru, Sept. 1 (MTY&DM)- With the city gearing up for tomorrow’s (Sept. 2) Gowri-Ganesha Festival, people have been thronging various markets to purchase Gowri and Ganesha idols, fruits, flowers, puja articles and other items that are a part of the festivities, this morning.

The prices of flowers have shot up with Jasmine (Mallige) selling at Rs. 500-Rs. 600 a kg and Chrysanthemums (Sevanthige) at Rs. 80 to Rs. 90 a metre. Coconut was being sold at Rs. 15 and Rs. 20 price depending upon the size, while Apple was sold at Rs. 100 to Rs. 120 per kg and Guava at Rs. 10 a piece in the main markets. Prices were jacked up in residential areas. Women were seen thronging bangle shops, puja articles shops, garments stores, saree shops.

There were also seen purchasing artificial jewellery, popularly known as ‘Gowramma set’, meant for decoration of Goddess Gowri, the mother of Lord Ganesha.

Many prominent streets and even lanes in almost all extensions of the city were dotted with Ganesha pandals. The authorities, who have imposed a strict ban on production of PoP (Plaster of Paris) Ganesha idols, visited several parts of the city to act on complaints that Kolkata idols are being sold along with clay idols.

The Kolkata idols are made of linen cloth, bamboo, PoP, chalk powder and hair strands which are hazardous to the environment and are painted with chemical colours.

Although the sale of Gowri-Ganesha idols began on a dull note this morning, the sales picked up later in the afternoon with people preferring eco-friendly clay Gowri-Ganesha idols to worship at homes.