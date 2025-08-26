City gears up for President’s visit

August 26, 2025

Traffic diversions on Sept. 1 and 2 from M.G. Road to AIISH, Mysore Palace

All medical, therapeutic and diagnostic services for public at AIISH suspended on Sept. 1

No entry to Mysore Palace on Sept. 2 till 11.30 am; Sound and Light Show cancelled on Sept. 1

Mysore/Mysuru: Hectic preparations are underway for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Mysuru, with strict security measures and public entry restrictions being put in place as part of protocol.

The President will arrive in Mysuru on Sept. 1 to attend the Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary) celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). As the nation’s First Citizen, she is protected by the elite President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

While the exact timing of her arrival and the route of her cavalcade are yet to be finalised, officials said these details will be confirmed once the Mysuru District Administration receives the official tour programme.

“The President’s route, timings and public restrictions will be finalised only after the official programme is received,” Traffic ACP Shivashankar told Star of Mysore this morning.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure flawless arrangements and urged strict adherence to protocol.

The President will stay at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road in city. To facilitate her movement, KSRTC has been instructed to re-route city buses operating along the President’s route, ensuring traffic-free corridors, the ACP added.

The DC has also ordered the repair and upkeep of all roads along the President’s travel route. The task of ensuring cleanliness and readiness from the Outer Ring Road and AIISH to Radisson Blu Plaza has been entrusted to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In preparation for her visits to the Mysore Palace and AIISH, road maintenance is being taken up across key stretches.

Potholes are being filled and asphalt resurfacing carried out on Road in front of MCC, CADA Office Road, Basaveshwara Circle Road and the stretch near JSS Hospital. On Sept. 1, the day of the President’s visit to AIISH, all medical, therapeutic and diagnostic services at the institute will remain suspended, and public entry will be restricted. A holiday has been declared for all departments, and AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, has requested the public not to visit the institution that day.

President Murmu will also visit the Mysore Palace on Sept. 2 at 8.50 am. The Sound and Light Show on Sept. 1 at Palace premises is cancelled. Public entry to the Palace is restricted until 11.30 am on Sept. 2, stated DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, also Executive Officer of Mysore Palace Board.