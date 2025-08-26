Apology for Anthem: DKS apologises for singing RSS Anthem in Assembly
Apology for Anthem: DKS apologises for singing RSS Anthem in Assembly

August 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A controversy had erupted within the ruling Congress in Karnataka after Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) sang the RSS Anthem in the State Assembly during the recently concluded Monsoon Session.

Responding to the backlash, Shivakumar expressed regret in Bengaluru this morning, recalling that he had suffered under the BJP, including the time in Tihar Jail. He emphasised that if his act had hurt anyone, he was “sorry” and extended an apology.

The episode had triggered criticism from within the Congress, with senior leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad demanding an apology.

“If I’ve made a mistake, I’m ready to apologise. I have no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments,” KPCC President Shivakumar said, adding that he valued the guidance of senior leaders and would always stand by the party.

In a pointed response to MLC B.K. Hariprasad, however, he asserted, “I don’t need lessons from anyone. If someone insults my commitment, they’re only exposing their ignorance. No one can match me. I was born in the Congress, and I’ll die in the Congress. If an apology is needed, I’m ready — even to Hariprasad. Let’s leave it at that.”

Earlier, Hariprasad said Shivakumar should apologise if he indeed sang the RSS Anthem in his capacity as KPCC President.

“The BJP has defended his act. If he sang it as Deputy Chief Minister, we have no objection. The Government does not belong to one political party — it represents the seven crore people of Karnataka, including RSS members, Jamaat-e-Islami followers and even Taliban sympathisers,” he remarked.

