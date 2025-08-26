GTD clarifies stand on Souharda Bill; says he is not against Dalits

August 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that his speech during the debate on the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill-2025 in the Assembly was misconstrued, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) clarified that he was never against Dalits and added that he would apologise if his remarks had hurt the community.

Addressing a press meet at his office in Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, GTD said that he had only objected to Government nominations to Souharda and other Co-operative Societies, which function independently without any Government support. He maintained that his objection was to the appointment of six members — one each from SC and ST, two women and two from Backward Classes — to Souharda and similar Co-operative Societies.

“This does not mean I was targeting the SC community. My only concern was to prevent Government interference, which could trigger political wrangling in Co-operative bodies,” he explained. “I am not anti-Dalit. However, I wish to apologise if my statement has hurt the sentiments of Dalits,” he said.

On the Dharmasthala row, GTD noted that with the Government having constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following demands from various quarters, the probe must now be expedited to bring out the truth.

He said the ongoing controversy had hurt the sentiments of devotees and stressed that no one could malign the holy shrine or Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade.

“The investigation team should complete the probe quickly, unearth the truth and restore peace to the minds of lakhs of devotees across the world who are disturbed by these developments. The Government must identify and act against those attempting to defame Dharmasthala,” he urged.