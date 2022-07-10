Over 2,400 houses to be built for shelterless people of Chamundeshwari Constituency

July 10, 2022

Housing Minister V. Somanna to perform bhoomi puja on July 17

Mysore/Mysuru: It is a dream come true for eligible poor shelterless people of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency as the Ashraya Samithi has sanctioned construction of 2,446 houses for them, costing Rs. 159 crore.

The housing project was approved at the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment Ashraya Samithi meeting held at the MCC here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda. Incharge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, RGHCL General Manager Mahadev Prasad and others were present.

The houses will be built by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) in a 40-acre area near Mandakalli. The bhoomi puja (ground breaking ceremony) for the project will be performed by Housing Minister V. Somanna at 11 am on July 17.

Even before the launch of the project, the authorities have prepared the list of 1,732 beneficiaries, who also include 36 transgenders, while the selection process for allotment of remaining 700 houses is underway.

The housing project features construction of 2,446 houses covering two floors of G+1 and G+2 type. The project will also have an Anganwadi, a school and a Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The cost of every house is fixed at Rs. 6.89 lakh.Beneficiaries from General category will get a subsidy of Rs.2.70 lakh, while those from SC/ST will get Rs. 3.50 lakh. The beneficiaries are required to pay 10 percent (Rs.70,000) of the cost before Aug. 15.