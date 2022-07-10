Measures to be taken for improving ground water table: Minister

July 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that his Department has expedited the Government’s ambitious lake-filling projects in all districts of the State, Minor Irrigation Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that the projects are aimed at improving groundwater table, supply water for drinking purposes and promote lift and other minor irrigation activities.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting Eerappanakoppalu and Mydanahalli lift irrigation projects in Mysuru taluk and coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment yesterday, Madhuswamy said a project worth Rs.291 crore has been successfully implemented in Chamarajanagar, which has benefited farmers as over 54 lakes and other water bodies in Chamarajanagar district and Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru have been filled by pumping Kabini River water. The project has been extended to the rest of the lakes in Kollegal, Hanur and Gundlupet taluks, he added.

Continuing, Madhuswamy said that similar projects are being implemented in 14 other districts, including water starved Tumkur, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. Pointing out that this project fills the lakes throughout the year which would otherwise dry up during the summer, he said that the ground water table in several districts including Kolar and Chamarajanagar, where it had dropped, has improved after implementation of the project.

Referring to Eeranakoppalu lift irrigation project that is being executed at a cost of Rs. 50 crore and Maidanahalli lift irrigation project taken up at a cost of Rs. 20 crore, Madhuswamy said that the works on the project that is aimed at drawing water from KRS backwaters, has entered the final stage.

He further said that his Department has also given fillip to watershed development activities by expediting the construction of check dams. There is a provision for farmers to construct check dams and improve bunds under the MNREGA scheme, he added.

Madhuswamy also said that the State Government has extended the process of inviting applications for the distribution of Bagair Hukum land for another year. As the State Government was distributing title deeds and other land ownership rights to these land cultivators since 1989, the Government has decided to issue such title deeds for the farmers who had been cultivating this land before 2002, after verifying all their records, he pointed out.

The Eerappanhalli lift irrigation project will feed water to Karakanahalli, Karakanahalli Katte, Eerappanakoppalu, Nagavala, Huyilalu, Huyilalu Katte, Bommanahalli, Sahukarhundi, Jettihundi, Shankarapura, Hosahalli, Dasanakoppalu, Maratikyathanahalli, Kergalli, Ajjanahundi and Lingambudhi Lakes, while the Maidanahalli lift irrigation project will feed water to Maidanahalli, Megalapura, Yelwal, Anandur Katte, Yelachanhalli, Chikkanahalli and Koladakere Katte Lakes.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, who accompanied Madhuswamy during the inspection, submitted a memorandum seeking expansion of the two lift irrigation projects so as to cover several other villages coming under the Constituency. He also sought release of Rs. 20 crore for revival of Anandur and Yedahalli lift irrigation projects in the taluk.

Former MLA Vasu, Minor irrigation Department Secretary Mrutyunjayaswamy, senior advocate Chandramouli, contractor K.B.Kumar and others were present.