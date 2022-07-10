Amarnath cloudburst: Yatra pilgrims from Mysuru safe

July 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 370 pilgrims and tourists from the State, who were stranded following a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir are safe.

Search and rescue operations have continued, where about 16 people are feared dead and more than 40 people are still reported missing.

57 calls received

According to a report from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre (KSEOC) has received 57 calls from relatives of Yatris who had gone in groups.

Lawyers’ team safe

According to sources, a group of lawyers’, from Mysuru, who had been on the pilgrimage are safe. They had escaped the cloudburst.

A.J. Sudheer of Maratikyatanahalli, Shivaram and S. Raghu of Gungral Chatra, G.K. Joshi, K.T. Vishnu, Lokesh and Pradeep Kumar of Mysuru city, Santosh of Hosahundi, Mohankumar of Nanjangud and Krishnaswamy of Srirangapatna had gone to the cave shrine on July 4.

They were a few miles away from the cloudburst. They were rescued and shifted to Bal Ghat. and they reached Delhi via Amritsar. They are scheduled to reach Mysuru tonight.

Nanjangud Yuva Brigade members rescued

Nine members of Nanjangud Yuva Brigade had a narrow escape from the flash floods. Members S. Chandrashekar, Sanath Kumar, Ravi, Satyakeerthi, Kishor Kumar, Sharath Chandra, Prajwal Kashyap, Devanand and Srinivas had reached Amarnath on July 8. According to sources, the flash flood occurred just 15-20 minutes after they returned from the darshan. They have been shifted to a safe place.