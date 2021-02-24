District Minister performs Guddali Puja for improvement of Ring Road
News

District Minister performs Guddali Puja for improvement of Ring Road

February 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Monday performed ground-breaking (Guddali Puja) ceremony for strengthening and improvement on the stretch (from KM 10 to KM 41.535) of NH-275K (Mysuru Ring Road with construction of Service Road) of Ring Road, near Maramma Temple at Dattagalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar said that the works  on the stretch of the Ring Road from Old Kesare Gate, passing through Deve Gowda Circle, RMC Circle, Srirampura Circle, Dattagalli KEB Circle and ending at Hinkal Junction, covering a distance of 31 kms has been launched.

Pointing out that this a Rs. 14,471.88 lakh project, which is being executed by Bengaluru-based Contractor Ganapathi Stone-Crushers, he said that once the work from both ends of the Ring Road are completed, then it will be a smooth travel for vehicles. 

Noting that the Ring Road is 42 kms in length, he said that LED lights will be installed all along the Ring Road, with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) sharing power bills.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, MP Pratap Simha and officials from MUDA, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), MCC and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) were present.

