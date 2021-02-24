Spiritual Guide Sri M delivers JSS Endowment Lecture

February 24, 2021

Two books by ISRO Chairman Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar and IMF Chief Economist Dr. Gita Gopinath released

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Mahavidyapeetha had organised its 10th Golden Jubilee Endowment Lecture Series and book release programme at JSS College for Women, Saraswathipuram in city yesterday.

Founder of BRAINS (Bangalore Regenerative Advanced Institute of Neurosciences), Bengaluru, Dr. N.K. Venkataramana released former ISRO Chairman Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar’s work ‘Space Technology and Societal Applications’ and renowned International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economist Dr. Gita Gopinath’s work ‘Globalisation — Challenges and The Need for Co-operation’ (7th and 9th lecture series in book form) on this occasion.

Speaking after releasing the books, Dr. Venkataramana lauded the role of ISRO scientists and said, “The important works being carried out by ISRO, which is one of the leading space organisations in the world, has been explained in detail in Dr. Kiran Kumar’s book. On the other hand, Dr. Gita Gopinath’s work gives an insight into the importance of international cooperation. Reducing poverty is a daunting task for policy makers all over the world. This book provides a comprehensive evaluation and roadmap for such transformation.”

Later, as part of Golden Jubilee Endowment Lecture Series, Spiritual Guru Mumtaz Ali Khan, popularly known as Sri M, Founder of Satsang Foundation at Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, spoke on the topic ‘Sadhana — The Road to Liberation.’ Sri M highlighted the importance of Sadhana or disciplined spiritual practice in our day to day life and other such spiritual aspects in detail.

Discussion as well as question and answer session was held for 15 minutes at the end of the programme where participants interacted with the Master. Over 350 participants attended the event.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

City’s Meritor HVS India (P) Ltd. Chairman and Executive Director Dr. N. Muthukumar presided. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath welcomed.

Director of Publication Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Prof. Morabada Mallikarjuna proposed a vote of thanks.