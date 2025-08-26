Second batch of 5 Dasara Jumbos arrive

August 26, 2025

At 5,545 kg, Sugriva outweighs all elephants in both batches

Mysore/Mysuru: The second batch of five Dasara elephants (three debutants) arrived in city from their respective elephant camps yesterday and were given a traditional welcome by the Mysore Palace Board and the District Administration at Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace.

The five elephants in the second batch are: 56-year-old Srikanta (debutant) from Mathigodu Elephant Camp; 44-year-old Rupa (debutant) from Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp; 42-year-old Gopi from Dubare Elephant Camp; 43-year-old Sugriva from Dubare Elephant Camp and 11-year-old Hemavathi (debutant) from Dubare Elephant camp.

Weight checked

This morning, the five elephants along with the first batch of nine elephants led by Captain Abhimanyu, were led out through Balarama Gate, the North Gate of Mysore Palace and marched via Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road.

While the second batch of five elephants took a deviation and marched on Dhanvanthri Road to reach Sairam & Co. Weigh Bridge for weight checking, the first batch of nine elephants continued on Sayyaji Rao Road as part of Jumboo Savari route familiarisation training.

The weights of five elephants were checked at Sairam & Co. Weigh Bridge on Dhanvanthri Road and Sugriva emerged the heaviest with 5,545 kg, followed by debutant Srikanta with 5,540 kg. They were followed by Gopi (4,990 kg), Rupa (3,320 kg) and Hemavathi, the youngest in the jumbo squad weighed 2,440 kg.

Sugriva has outsmarted Bhima (5,465 kg) and Captain Abhimanyu (5,360 kg) in weight.

Following the weight checks, the five elephants were led to Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, where they joined the nine elephants and returned to the Palace on the same route.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda said that the weight of all five elephants in the second batch were checked today morning and added that the new elephants (debutants) marched for the first time in city environment.

Continuing, the DCF said that training in route familiarisation and lifting weights would be imparted in phases and added that all the elephants were healthy and fit.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Syed Nadeem, Veterinarian Dr. Adarsh, elephant caretakers and assistants Rangaraju and Akram and others were present.