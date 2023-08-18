City girl Falkia Khan ‘Brand Ambassador’ of Swachh Survekshan-2023

August 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Falkia Khan, a teenager of the city, has been appointed as Brand Ambassador of Swachh Survekshan-2023.

Swachh Survekshan is the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey. The primary goal of Swachh Survekshan-2023 is to encourage large scale citizen participation and create awareness amongst all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities better places to reside in.

A resident of Rajivnagar 2nd Stage, Falkia was handed over the appointment letter by Mayor Shivakumar at her house yesterday.

Falkia Khan is a 1st PU student at St. Joseph’s College in Sathagalli. She is the daughter of marble and granite businessman Ajajulla Khan and Farheen Khan couple.

Falkia, who passed SSLC in distinction, has taken PCMB as subjects in PUC. She is aspiring to become an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer, according to her mother Farheen Khan, who spoke to Star of Mysore this noon.

Falkia, who is also a National Muay Thai Boxer, has won Gold in National Championship and many gold medals in boxing and kickboxing, apart from winning gold in Spellbee competitions. She also holds ‘India Book of Records’ for delivering maximum public speeches.

Mayor Shivakumar told Star of Mysore that “Falkia Khan had been appointed as Brand Ambassador during the tenure of previous BJP led State Government. However, the process of issuing letter of appointment was pending, which was completed yesterday. Falkia is scheduled to visit every wards in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits to create awareness among the people to make Mysuru the No. 1 Cleanest City in the country, in the forthcoming Clean City rankings.”

Chairperson of MCC Public Health, Education and Social Justice Standing Committee Savitha Suresh, Chairman of Finance Standing Committee R. Nagaraj, former Mayor and sitting Corporator Ayub Khan, Corporator Syed Hasarathulla, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman-Shariff, Senior Health Officer of MCC Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Environment Engineers and Health Inspectors were present on the occasion.