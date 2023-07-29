MCC to restore Govt. Guest House Heritage Arch Gate

July 29, 2023

Mayor, heritage experts, engineers visit site; Detailed Project Report to be prepared soon

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has undertaken the task of restoring the Heritage Arch Gate at the entrance of the Government Guest House in Nazarbad.

This impressive structure is known as the heritage North Gate Arch, serving as the entrance to the renowned Government Guest House, which boasts a history of more than 150 years. Adorned with exquisite sculptures of Peacock, Ganda-Bherunda, the State emblem, Kalasha and Flowers, the Arch holds great cultural significance.

Yesterday, Mayor Shivakumar and Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, a member of the District Heritage Conservation Committee, visited the site accompanied by Dasharath of Namma Mysuru Foundation and two engineers from the MCC.

The Arch is a prominent landmark in Mysuru, attracting both tourists and locals due to its intricate design and historical value. However, concerns were raised about its deteriorating condition. Shivakumar stressed the importance of assessing the conservation needs, given the Arch’s significance to the city’s heritage. The team’s evaluation revealed several areas of decay, with vegetation growing on the structure and portions of Arch showing signs of disintegration.

During the assessment, Prof. Rangaraju emphasised the necessity of constructing a protective garden around the Arch to prevent further deterioration. He also suggested the installation of tiles to safeguard against water seepage, a common issue in preserving ancient structures.

Following a Detailed Project Report to be provided by the Namma Mysuru Foundation and MCC engineers, the restoration works will commence soon, confirmed Mayor Shivakumar to Star of Mysore. He expressed appreciation for the team’s dedication to conserving the city’s heritage and assured them of MCC’s commitment to funding the necessary preservation efforts.

Shivakumar also reaffirmed the MCC’s priority in conserving this traditional Arch. He stated, “Mysuru, often called the ‘City of Palaces,’ holds a unique place in India’s cultural heritage. Preserving our historic landmarks is of utmost importance, ensuring future generations can marvel at the beauty and significance of our traditional architecture.”

The proactive approach of the Mayor has garnered praise, especially amidst allegations of the State Government’s neglect of Mysuru’s heritage. Notably, the recent budget presented by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah did not allocate funds or mention anything about preserving the city’s heritage structures.

The Heritage Arch came into focus in 2020 during road-widening works — Abba Road from Five Lights Circle to Hyder Ali Road into a six-lane road — by the MCC. To safeguard the Arch from potential damages, iron grills were installed around it, thanks to efforts from heritage experts and senior citizens of city.

The citizens of Mysuru are optimistic that the preservation efforts led by the Mayor will restore the Arch to its former glory and safeguard its cultural significance for years to come.