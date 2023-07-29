Stray dog menace: MCC to move SC

July 29, 2023

Mayor Shivakumar cites standing guidelines of Apex Court to check the menace of stray dogs in country

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Council has resolved to move Supreme Court (SC) to seek relevant directions to check the menace of stray dogs in the city.

The Council meeting of MCC, held at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Council Hall last evening, arrived at this decision after most of the Corporators aired their grievances related to the menace of stray dogs.

Mayor Shivakumar, who brought to notice the provisions available to control the menace, announced to move the Apex Court in this regard.

Mayor Shivakumar explained to the Council about the Supreme Court order that has laid down certain guidelines like releasing the dogs at the same spot from where they were caught, after conducting Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgery. The similar norm applies to the dogs treated for their ailment at rehabilitation centres. Barring these two possibilities, there are no other measures to control the menace and the SC order is being followed across the country, added Mayor.

Corporator Ashwini Ananthu, who raised the issue in the Council, complained that “The menace of stray dogs has been extreme and it is said that the dogs are being released after ABC surgery. But there is no clarity in these claims, as the ailing dogs are not being treated.”

Corporator Prema Shankaregowda reiterated the incident where she was a victim of stray dog bite, expressing her fears.

All other Corporators including Pramila Bharat, Anwar Baig and Ayaz Pasha spoke on the menace of stray dogs.

Pig Menace

Corporator Shanthamma complained that “There has been unabated pig menace in my Ward and the pig-rearers have been threatening those who go to rein in the stray pigs.”

Following the demand from Corporators, Mayor also promised to discuss about appointing additional cleaning assistants on contract basis in the wake of inadequate number of Pourakarmikas in MCC. The Corporators had made a demand in this regard to the Mayor to bag first prize in Clean City ranking under Swachh Survekshan this time.

Indore-like measures in city

Mayor also expressed his intent to incorporate Indore (in Madhya Pradesh)-like measures by appointing additional four to five assistants to each Wards in the city for cleaning task. Though the subject was discussed in addition at the Council meeting, no decision was taken due to the paucity of time.

Rs. 75 lakh funds to each Wards

Mayor Shivakumar also announced funds of Rs. 75 lakh to each of 65 Wards in the city, which was welcomed by all the Corporators. Earlier, when Corporator M.U. Subbaiah raised the issue demanding to announce fresh funds, fellow Corporators B.V. Manjunath and Prema Shankaregowda demanded to announce Rs. 1 crore to each Wards. Later, Mayor discussed with MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman-Shariff and promised to announce Rs. 25 lakh, but the Corporators expressed their objection again. Similar was their response, when Mayor promised to announce Rs. 50 lakh. Eventually Mayor announced Rs. 75 lakh which was agreeable to all the Corporators.

New leader of Ruling Party Corporator M.V. Ramprasad

has been elected as the Leader of Ruling Party in the MCC. This follows the request of MLA T.S. Srivatsa, said Mayor Shivakumar while announcing the name of Ramprasad as the Ruling Party leader.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa & MCC Commissioner Ashaad- ur-Rahman-Shariff were also present at the Council meeting.