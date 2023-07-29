Removal of cables from electric poles: Corporators red over laxity in abiding by Council decision

July 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Heated discussions were witnessed at MCC Council Meeting over the non-implementation of the decision taken to remove the hanging cable wires from electric poles.

Former Mayor and sitting Corporator Ayub Khan, who insisted on implementing the decision of the Council at any cost, explained: “MCC can expect a revenue of Rs. 700 crore with the permission issued to lay Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) underground by cutting the overhead electric cables. A relevant decision has been already taken in this regard, with no fresh permission being issued to draw overhead cables to electric poles, which has been also clarified by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited Officers themselves. But why aren’t the Officials implementing the decision? At Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Rs. 300 crore revenue is generated by issuing permission to lay OFC cables.”

In his reply, Mayor Shivakumar said: “Previous MCC Commissioner had been instructed to remove cables (from the poles). However, there has been a delay due to some reasons and have also informed the present Commissioner (Ashaad-ur-Rahman-Shariff) in this regard. The Commissioner himself will clarify over this.”

Commissioner Shariff said: “We will take further action after forming a team of Officers to study BBMP regarding the maintenance of OFC cables. Later, we will give some time to remove cables (hanging from the poles) and act further.”

Ayub Khan said: “A decision has been already taken to remove the cables after prolonged discussions about the matter for 8-9 months. Even a public notification has been issued for a namesake, but still cable is being laid in an unauthorised manner. Acting on the information provided by Corporators, a large quantity of cables were seized in Udaygiri and Rajiv Nagar. MCC Officials may be hand in glove, but the Council decision should be implemented without succumbing to any pressure.”

Replying to Ayub Khan, Shariff said: “I still get to know about the Officers, but will take a decision as per the norms, after holding a meeting of Officers.”

Chairperson of Works Standing Committee H.N. Shanthakumari complained: “If we ask the Officers to remove the cables, they wait for oral order from the Commissioner to act upon, saying that the Council decision holds no importance to them. Those Officers have been already relieved from MCC. However, such attitude of the Officers is an insult to the Council.”

Replying to Shanthakumari, the Mayor said: “If anybody speaks low about the Council, they will be relieved on the spot.”

Chairman of Audit and Accounts Standing Committee V. Ramesh said: “OFC Cell has been set up at BBMP, where it is mandatory to bring it to the notice of Ward Engineer before digging the trench for any works. The works will be taken up only after the joint inspection by Officers from BBMP, BESCom, BWSSB and other Officers concerned. If the similar system is replicated in Mysuru, the possible mishaps can be averted.”

The MCC Council also approved the proposal to name the stretch of road opposite Siddartha Hostel in Ashokapuram, from first cross, first main to 13th cross, after Smt. Bheema Bai, mother of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. But the decision was kept pending on another proposal to name the stretch of road from Ramakrishnanagar Circle towards the signal junction leading to ISKCON Temple, as ‘Sriyut Ramji Sakpal’ to inspect and take a call, said Mayor Shivakumar who informed that the same stretch of road also has a name and the consent for new proposal will be given after taking a relook into it.’