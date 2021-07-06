Markets open from tomorrow

July 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: After two months of hiatus, all markets in city are ready for re-opening from tomorrow following lifting of lockdown restrictions due to decrease in Corona positive cases.

With this, all three old markets — Devaraja, Mandi and Vani Vilasa — will be throw open to Mysureans from tomorrow.

This morning, traders of Devaraja Market were busy in cleaning and dusting the shops. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had ordered the closure of all markets on May 7 when the number of Corona positive cases and deaths increased in city. Since then, these three markets were declared out of bound for citizens and all entry and exit points had been sealed.

The traders did not get relief when partial relaxation in lockdown rules was announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa last month.

Subsequently, a delegation of Devaraja Market had met Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham and requested him to direct the MCC to order re-opening of all markets. Based on the request, the DC allowed re-opening of markets from July 7 (tomorrow) but with strict instructions to follow the safety protocols.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mahadev, President of Devaraja Market Tenants’ Association, said: “Cleaning of shops are going on in the entire market. It is learnt that MCC Officers and District Minister S.T. Somashekar are planning to visit

the markets to see the preparations. Citizens will be asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Besides we will install hands-free sanitiser stands at various points. We will also take all precautionary measures to check the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Low turnout

Meanwhile, the number of vendors at M.G. Road vegetable and fruit market was very negligiblae today. Hardly, 20-25 farmers were found selling vegetables in the market.

Nagaraj, an office-bearer of M.G. Market Traders Association, said that they had submitted a memorandum to the MCC authorities on June 29 seeking permission to resume business and got it the next day with instruction to follow guidelines.

“Traders had agreed to do business on turns. The Association has 495 members of which 120 sell green vegetables. Only a small number of farmers are into business. The number of traders in this market will increase from tomorrow,” he added.

The MCC had shifted this market to Bandipalya APMC Yard on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road when the number of Corona positive cases increased. Last week, some traders had come to M.G. Road Market along with the produces after being ‘misled’ by some persons that the State Government had allowed resumption of business in the original location. Later, Police intervened and sent them back to Bandipalya due to non-receipt of orders from the Government on re-opening of markets.