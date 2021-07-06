Mahajana Education Society Founder-President Vasudeva Murthy passes away

July 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: R. Vasudeva Murthy, Founder-President of Mahajana Education Society (MES), Jayalakshmipuram, passed away in the wee hours of today at his daughter’s flat on Gokulam Road in V.V. Mohalla in city. He was 93.

He leaves behind his wife R.V. Saraswati, daughter Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, son-in-law Muralidhar Bhagavat, grandchildren Radhika, Swathi, Tejaswi and Yashaswi, great grandchildren and a host of well-wishers, relatives and friends. His son R. Ganesh had predeceased him several years ago.

A host of VIPs and dignitaries including District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath, Rotarians, MES Governing Council Members, College staff, students and others paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Apart from being the Founder-President of MES, Vasudeva Murthy was the Past President of Rotary Mysore and was also the Rotary District Governor. He was the Past President of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and Chinmaya Mission too.

The mortal remains were kept at his residence, next to his daughter’s flat in V.V. Mohalla for the public to pay their last respects. Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon.

Profile

Born on March 28, 1928, R. Vasudeva Murthy was the son of philanthropist and businessman late Rattehalli Ramappa and Bhagyalakshamma couple of Sagar in Shivamogga. Ramappa had moved to Mysuru over 7 decades ago as Bhagyalakshamma, who had got operated in Bengaluru was advised rest by the doctors and Ramappa thought that Mysuru was a better place for his wife to take rest. The family was into various businesses like oil mills and rice mills before venturing into educational institutions. The Mahajana Educational Institutions comprises Mahajana Public School, Mahajana PU College, Mahajana First Grade College, Mahajana PG Centre and Mahajana Law College.

The family also owns Prabha Theatre on Old Bank Road in city.

Incidentally, Vasdudeva Murthy was one of the driving forces behind the construction of Chirashantidhama, a modern, clean and well-laid-out crematorium in Gokulam, along with Industrialist late K.V. Murthy and others.

It may be recalled that Star of Mysore had published an exclusive interview with Vasudeva Murthy in its Special Issue dated Feb. 16, 2019 under the headline ‘Mahatma follower at the helm of Mahajana: Journey of nonagenarian-stithaprajna R. Vasudeva Murthy.’

To a question, ‘How do you feel looking back at 90 years now? Do you want to live up to 100?,’ Vasudeva Murthy had said: “I am not keen on living for 100 years. Whatever I could do I have done up to my capacity but not that I have done anything great. I am quite happy with whatever I have achieved; I am not ambitious or avaricious. I will take life as it comes.”

He was a legend: BVB Chairman

Sri R. Vasudeva Murthy was an ornament to the Rattehalli family. He had become a legend in Mysuru city by establishing Mahajana High School and Mahajana College in addition to starting a PG Diploma in Tourism Management. It was headed by Prof. K.S. Nagapathi and I had the good fortune of delivering some lectures on tourist monuments in Mysuru city.

Vasudeva Murthy was also a former Vice-Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru. He was famous for social work in Mysuru city and neighbouring areas. He was rich enough, but he used most of that money in philanthropy. Such persons are very rare. Some of us had seen him going for a morning walk and he used to enquire about our welfare with a smile. All of us miss that smile forever.

We received the news of his passing away today in the early morning. Most of us did not believe this news as he was healthy and in good cheers.

On behalf of BVB, Mysuru, we miss him forever. Vasudeva Murthy lived according to the dictum of Rig Veda ‘One has to live so that future generations would remember him forever.’

On behalf of BVB, Mysuru, we pray to the Almighty to rest his soul in peace and give his family, relatives and friends the strength to bear the great loss. Hope all of you will say Amen.” — Prof. A.V. Narasimha Murthy (BVB Chairman), K.B. Ganapathy (Vice-Chairman) and P.S. Ganapathy (Secretary)

Looking back 60 years ago…

K. Vijaya Kumar, former Joint Director of Information & Publicity, in his condolence message said: “While condoling the death of R. Vasudeva Murthy, my memory went back to about 60 years ago in the company of A. Ramanna of Vijaya and T.S. Subbanna of Sarvajanika Vidyarthi Nilaya with whom he had close association in helping the education of rural students, which noble qualities of his continued in running his prestigious Mahajana Educational Institutions in a model way. My contacts with him became closer after I moved in to the present apartment on Gokulam Main Road, which is closer to his residence. Less said the better about rendering the services through various platforms in Mysuru. Pray for his soul to rest in peace.”