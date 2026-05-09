Waste menace: Spot fines fail to stop littering

May 9, 2026

MCC collects Rs. 5.6 lakh fine in five months, yet no deterrence

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) steps up efforts to secure a top rank in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, public cooperation in maintaining cleanliness continues to remain poor, with many residents and traders still dumping waste in public places.

Beginning Monday, May 11, the Swachh Survekshan team from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will conduct inspections across the city.

To curb indiscriminate disposal of garbage, the MCC has intensified action against violators by imposing spot fines on households and commercial establishments found littering public spaces. From January to May 8 this year, the Civic Body has collected Rs. 5.63 lakh in penalties.

Despite the crackdown, an MCC official admitted that the measure has had a limited impact on changing public behaviour.

CCTV surveillance

With vacant sites and street corners in residential areas turning into dumping grounds, the MCC identified 36 vulnerable locations across the city and installed CCTV cameras to monitor illegal dumping.

Abhaya personnel and Pourakarmikas have also been deployed as night watchmen to keep a vigil on offenders.

Violators are being fined between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000. Yet, officials say the problem of public waste disposal continues unabated in several areas.

Poster campaign and beautification drive

As part of awareness efforts, the MCC has launched a poster campaign in localities such as Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Ramakrishnanagar, Vidyaranyapuram, Sharadadevinagar and Nazarbad.

Posters/ banners carrying warnings such as ‘Don’t Put Waste’ and cautioning that violators would face a Rs. 1,000 fine have been put up at several places. Officials said, the initiative has shown some positive results.

The Civic Body has also undertaken beautification of garbage-prone spots by cleaning the areas, installing stone benches, drawing colourful rangolis and restricting access using barricade tapes to discourage littering.

Throw waste… and go to hell!

In what appears to be a desperate attempt by a frustrated resident to curb indiscriminate dumping of garbage, a warning board has been put up on the footpath adjacent to Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy Temple at K.G. Koppal, on the road leading to Kamakshi Hospital.

The board, carrying strongly worded messages in Kannada, is flanked by images of a funeral pyre and a flower-decked burial site. The message warns residents against throwing waste in the area and uses sarcastic and provocative language to shame violators.

The Kannada text roughly translates to: “Residents should not dump waste here. Garbage is needed to burn your mortal remains and your last rites will also be performed here with the same waste. Heartfelt condolences. Those who throw waste here will directly go to hell.”

The unusual board has drawn the attention of passersby and has become a talking point in the locality.