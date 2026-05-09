Vijayanagar pub murder case – Prime accused arrested, old rivalry motive: Police

May 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Vijayanagar Police have arrested five persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the recent murder of techie Nishanth at a pub in Vijayanagar. All the accused have been remanded to Judicial Custody.

The prime accused has been identified as Rakesh alias Rocky, a rowdy-sheeter from Kumbarakoppal. The other arrested persons are Manoj, another rowdy-sheeter of Hebbal, Vinod of Kumbarakoppal, Prashanth of Abhishek Circle in Vijayanagar and Nithin.

According to the Police, the incident took place on the night of Apr. 19 at a pub in Vijayanagar Second Stage.

Nishanth, who was consuming alcohol at the pub, reportedly objected to the group speaking loudly. Following an argument, the accused allegedly assaulted him and pushed him from the second-floor balcony of the pub, resulting in his death on the spot.

Vijayanagar Police Inspector Suresh Kumar told Star of Mysore that CCTV footage and the subsequent investigation revealed that old rivalry was the motive behind the murder.

Police initially detained Manoj, Vinod and Prashanth for questioning. Following further investigation, Rocky and Nithin were traced and arrested. Further investigation is underway.