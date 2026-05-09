Suvendu Adhikari sworn-in as West Bengal Chief Minister

May 9, 2026

Becomes first BJP CM since independence

Kolkata: Leader of BJP Legislature Party Suvendu Adhikari was sworn-in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand ceremony held at Brigade Parade Ground here this morning.

West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to 55-year-old Suvendu Adhikari in the presence of a large crowd, who had travelled from across the State to witness the first-ever BJP Chief Minister being sworn-in since 79 years of independence.

Following the swearing-in of Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLAs Dilip Gosh, Agnimithra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik were also sworn-in as Cabinet Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Ministers of all other NDA-ruled States, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda and other Central Ministers, former Union Minister Smriti Irani and actor Mithun Chakraborty were present on the occasion.

Earlier, on his arrival to the Brigade Parade Ground, PM Modi along with Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya were taken on a procession in an open vehicle till the massive stage erected for swearing-in ceremony. Once at the stage, both PM Modi and Suvendu Adhikari offered floral tributes to the portrait of Rabindranath Tagore, as today also marks the 165th birth anniversary of the great Nobel Laureate.

PM Modi also took the blessings of 90-year-old senior-most BJP worker Makan Lal Sarkar.

Suvendu Adhikari, son of former Union Minister Sisir Adhikari, began his political career in the Congress student wing. He later joined the Trinamool Congress and was one of Mamata Banerjee’s most trusted persons. He quit Trinamool Congress in 2020 following a rift with Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and joined the BJP to grow as one of Mamata’s strongest opponents.

He defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram Assembly Constituency during the 2021 Assembly polls and again from Bhabanipur Constituency by a margin of 15,105 votes in the 2026 Assembly polls in which BJP won a massive 207 seats out of 294 seats while Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats.