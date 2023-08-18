‘Shakti’ rush during Dasara: KSRTC seeks 300 more buses

August 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Anticipating that the State Government’s ‘Shakti’ free bus rides for women within the State may trigger a huge rush during Dasara-2023, which is just two months away, the KSRTC Mysuru Division has reportedly sought 300 additional buses to meet the Dasara festival rush.

In the past, Mysuru Division with support from Mandya and Chamarajanagar KSRTC divisions, used to increase its fleet during Mysuru Dasara to meet the rush of commuters. But this year, with Shakti scheme in place and the rush would be more than the previous years, the Mysuru Division is said to be in consultation with KSRTC divisions in other neighbouring districts such as Hassan and Chikkamagaluru, in addition to Mandya and Chamarajanagar.

With the start of Shravana Month, the number of commuters is set to increase with a series of festivals and marriage season ahead followed by Dasara in October (Oct. 15 to 24).

KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller (DC) G. Srinivas told Star of Mysore that “KSRTC Central Office in Bengaluru is yet to give any directions regarding adding 300 more buses since there is still time for Dasara. He pointed out that, however, the Mysuru Division on its part was in talks with the neighbouring Divisions for increasing the fleet strength to handle Dasara rush.”

Continuing, Srinivas said Mysuru Division had roped in 240 additional buses from Mandya and Chamarajanagar divisions, which operated in select routes during Dasara.But this year, due to the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme, there will be a bigger rush and hence the Division has sought 300 additional buses.

“Mysuru Division with all its nine depots put together, runs nearly 1,000 schedules daily of which there are 300 trips to Bengaluru alone, including luxury and premium services. This schedule is certainly to go up during Dasara and the Division has started preparations in anticipation of the rush,” he said.

Srinivas further noted that post-Shakti, the passenger load on intra-city routes has gone up substantially and the Division was in need of buses to cater to the rising demand for operations within the city. As the current fleet is unable to meet the rush, with buses running packed particularly during the peak hours, the Division has sought additional buses for handling the situation, Srinivas said while pointing out that the BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) is expected to handover 40 to 50 buses from its fleet to KSRTC Mysuru Division for easing its intra-city services. These buses are expected to arrive in the city by Dasara, he added.

CM scotches rumours on stopping Shakti Scheme

Meanwhile, scotching rumours doing the rounds that the Shakti Scheme will be dropped, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has said that the Scheme will not be stopped for any reason.

In a tweet, the CM said that the Shakti free bus travel for women will not be stopped. Alleging that some people are spreading false rumours that the scheme would be dropped, Siddharamaiah asked the people not to pay heed to such baseless rumours.