Shakti effect Private bus stand empty

June 12, 2023

Auto and taxi services also hit

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the State Government rolled out the ‘Shakti’ scheme that offers free travel across the State for women irrespective of their age and social status, the repercussions are being seen in the private sector with no takers for private buses, autos and cabs.

The Private Bus Stand at Old RMC Yard in Mysuru wore a deserted look this morning. The lives of drivers, conductors, cleaners and agents have come to a standstill and not even a single bus operated in full capacity from the Private Bus Stand.

A few buses that proceeded to various destinations from Mysuru had just a few men in a couple of seats. No woman passenger came to board any of the buses.

In fact, the repercussions of the scheme on the private buses started yesterday afternoon itself and many drivers and conductors did not even bring their buses to the Bus Stand today, anticipating poor response.

Along with the buses and their operators, the others who were affected included shop-keepers in the Old RMC Yard, hoteliers and tea shop owners, fruit stalls, automobile spare parts shops, tyre and related parts repairers and workers. These outlets would be bustling with buyers on any given day or time.

Over 140 private buses operate from the Old RMC Yard every day and the place is filled with people, especially women. These buses even if they do two trips a day, they cover 280 trips. Today, there were hardly a couple of trips with only male passengers. Those male travellers accompanying women also preferred KSRTC buses along with their companions instead of travelling alone in private buses.

A majority of travellers go to T. Narasipur, Kollegal, Nanjangud, Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Chamarajanagar, Hanur, Yalandur, Malavalli, Hunsur and surrounding areas in private transport.

The buses are usually packed with people and articles. Today, however, the scene was different. Usually, all the private buses stop at Hardinge Circle and Siddappa Square to pick up passengers. Today, however, no one boarded the buses from the two stops.

Free, free, free calls with loudspeakers

Interestingly, at the Male Mahadeshwara Hills today, the KSRTC drivers and conductors were making announcements on loudspeakers saying “free, free, free travel for women” attracting the female crowd in large numbers. The KSRTC has been asked by the Government to maximise the number of free tickets so that the Government reimburses the money.

Sources told Star of Mysore that none of the State Road Transport Corporation will face the loss if free tickets or zero tickets are issued as the Government will reimburse the money. So the more free tickets, the more reimbursement.

Along with the private buses, autos and cabs too faced dearth of passengers today as all women preferred free travel instead of paying money. “I got no passengers today and usually, many women opt for autos to reach shorter distances. If the same situation continues, our families will die of hunger. If there is no income, how will I pay the owner of this auto and at the same time feed my family,” asked Nagaraju, an auto driver from Ashokapuram.

‘We have to sell our buses ultimately’

People or no people, we have to pay taxes, permit fees and at the same time maintain and run the buses. We have to pay salaries and commissions too. This Government scheme has ruined our lives though it is benefitting women. The Government should have adopted a win-win formula for both women and private operators while launching such schemes instead of targeting us. Henceforth travel in private buses will be a thing of the past and we will be forced to sell our buses to KSRTC. —Shivalingegowda, President, Private Bus Owners Association

Usually, private buses cover over 300 routes and today, there were hardly a few routes since morning. Along with drivers, there are conductors, cleaners and agents who depend on private buses. In Mysuru, there are over 1,000 people and their families who are dependent on private bus service. All of them are affected. —Siddappa, Private Bus Agents Association President