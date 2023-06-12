Ashada Friday atop Chamundi Hill: District Minister holds review meeting with officials

June 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Ashada Month commencing from next week, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa held a meeting with officials on preparations for Ashada Fridays atop Chamundi Hill, at the Government Guest House this morning.

The First Ashada Friday falls on June 23 followed by June 30, July 7 and July 14.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra directed the officials to make appropriate arrangements for vehicle parking at the foot of Chamundi Hill and to ensure free travel in KSRTC buses from the foothill to the Hill temple.

Stressing on the need for making Chamundi Hill plastic-free, he instructed the officials to take measures for stopping people from carrying plastic covers, bags etc., to the Hill Temple. He also instructed for an appropriate system for distribution of Prasada by devotees and to maintain hygiene and cleanliness atop the Hill.

MLA Tanveer Sait wanted the authorities not to distribute passes to devotees on Ashada Fridays as the system had led to much confusion in the past.

Chamundi Hill Temple Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dixit said that Ashada Fridays will be celebrated atop the Hill Temple in keeping with past traditions and practices.

Coming out in support of MLA Tanveer Sait who has opposed issuance of passes, Dixit said that doing away with passes would be a good measure.

Suggesting separate lines for devotees and VIPs visiting the Hill Temple on Ashada Fridays as it will leave little scope for confusions, he said that the first Ashada Friday falls on June 23. Goddess Chamundeshwari Vardhanti will take place atop the Hill on July 14, he added.