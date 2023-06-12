Transport Dept. cracks whip to prevent accidents in T.N. Pur, seizes vehicles
News, Top Stories

Transport Dept. cracks whip to prevent accidents in T.N. Pur, seizes vehicles

June 12, 2023

T. Narasipur: Mysuru Division Joint Transport Commissioner Dr. C.T. Murthy has said that in the wake of increased accidents in T. Narasipur town, the Regional Transport Department (RTO) had formed two teams to ensure road safety. During their operation, the officials have seized more than 20 autos for traffic rules violations and four buses for not having Fitness Certificate (FC). The owners of these vehicles have been fined, added Dr. Murthy.

Dr. Murthy said that following the fatal accident between a private bus and a Innova vehicle at Kurubur junction on National Highway (NH)-766 on T. Narasipur Road, in which 11 people were killed on May 29, the team of officials visited T. Narasipur and conducted checking for overloading, vehicles plying without permits and drivers driving vehicles without having a valid Driver’s License (DL) etc. and fined the drivers and owners of such vehicles.

The District Police, in their report to the authorities, have suggested the junction as an accident black spot. It is learnt that as many as 8 fatal and 8 non-fatal accidents had taken place in five months this year.

A team of officials from various Government Departments have given a report highlighting precautionary measures to be taken to prevent further accidents.

Dr. Murthy said that the Transport Department officials will carry similar operation every week across the taluk and create awareness about road safety. He also assured that the Department will take necessary steps to prevent road accidents. There are a few ‘S’ type bends in the Highway and we are making efforts to change them, said Dr. Murthy and advised two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, follow rules and not to overtake vehicles at curves.

READ ALSO  Three electrocuted at T. Narasipur

Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) L. Deepak, Bheemanagowda, Shafiuddin Khan, Circle Inspector Mahesh and staff Siddaraju, Nagaraju, Hemanth Gowda and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching